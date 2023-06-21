Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police execute search warrants in partnership with Montreal police agency

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 6:30 pm
Calgary Police Service's headquarters building in Calgary, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. The Calgary Police Service executed four search warrants in relation to a firearms investigation led by Équipe intégrée de lutte au trafic d'armes (EILTA) on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Calgary Police Service's headquarters building in Calgary, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. The Calgary Police Service executed four search warrants in relation to a firearms investigation led by Équipe intégrée de lutte au trafic d'armes (EILTA) on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Police Service executed four search warrants in relation to a firearms investigation led by Montreal’s Équipe intégrée de lutte au trafic d’armes (EILTA).

The investigation, called Project Reproduction according to a RCMP news release, is a nationwide investigation into the manufacturing and trafficking of privately-made firearms (PMFs). It involved police agencies in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Mounties said PMFs are illegal, untraceable and unsafe, posing risks to the general public and the user because of their poor quality.

Mounties said a total of 45 individuals were arrested and numerous illegal items were seized as a result of the investigation, including 440 traditional and 3D-printed firearms.

The RCMP said 52 3D printers were also seized.

Story continues below advertisement

Searches were conducted at three residences in Calgary located in the following areas:

Trending Now
  • The 200 block of Falmere Way N.E.
  •  The 0 to 100 block of Warwick Drive S.W.
  • The 0 to 100 block of Covepark Terrace N.E.

A residence in Langdon, Alta., was also searched in relation to the investigation, a CPS spokesperson said. The residence was located in the 700 block of Boulder Creek Drive.

CPS did not provide information about arrests or how many illegal items were seized at each location.

EILTA is a police agency based in Montreal created to target firearms trafficking.

More on Crime
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceFirearmsfirearms traffickingeiltaeilta montreal
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content