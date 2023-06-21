Calgary police execute search warrants in partnership with Montreal police agency

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service executed four search warrants in relation to a firearms investigation led by Montreal’s Équipe intégrée de lutte au trafic d’armes (EILTA).

The investigation, called Project Reproduction according to a RCMP news release, is a nationwide investigation into the manufacturing and trafficking of privately-made firearms (PMFs). It involved police agencies in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Mounties said PMFs are illegal, untraceable and unsafe, posing risks to the general public and the user because of their poor quality.

Mounties said a total of 45 individuals were arrested and numerous illegal items were seized as a result of the investigation, including 440 traditional and 3D-printed firearms.

The RCMP said 52 3D printers were also seized.

Searches were conducted at three residences in Calgary located in the following areas:

The 200 block of Falmere Way N.E.

The 0 to 100 block of Warwick Drive S.W.

The 0 to 100 block of Covepark Terrace N.E.

A residence in Langdon, Alta., was also searched in relation to the investigation, a CPS spokesperson said. The residence was located in the 700 block of Boulder Creek Drive.

CPS did not provide information about arrests or how many illegal items were seized at each location.

EILTA is a police agency based in Montreal created to target firearms trafficking.