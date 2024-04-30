Menu

Crime

Blucher, Sask. man faces child pornography charges: ICE unit

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 1:11 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan internet child exploitation unit View image in full screen
A man from Blucher, Sask. is facing child exploitation charges after a police investigation that started back in November. File / Global News
A man in Blucher, Sask., is facing child pornography charges after the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit laid charges on Friday.

Police said the ICE unit began an investigation back in November 2023 which resulted in a search warrant being executed at the man’s home on Feb. 1, 2024.

Officers said 59-year-old Douglas Urquhart was charged in April with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Urquhart was released with several conditions and is expected to appear in Saskatoon court on May 14.

 

