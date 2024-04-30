Blucher, Sask. man faces child pornography charges: ICE unit

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man in Blucher, Sask., is facing child pornography charges after the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit laid charges on Friday.

Police said the ICE unit began an investigation back in November 2023 which resulted in a search warrant being executed at the man’s home on Feb. 1, 2024.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officers said 59-year-old Douglas Urquhart was charged in April with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Urquhart was released with several conditions and is expected to appear in Saskatoon court on May 14.