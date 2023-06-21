Menu

Education

Kelowna high school’s Indigenous Academy envisions outdoor learning space, a ‘meticulous tapestry’

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 7:41 pm
Student leaders from the Kelowna Secondary School’s Indigenous Academy are paving the way for future generations to continue the work toward truth and reconciliation.

The students have been working on the Indigenous Inquiry Project which includes an outdoor learning space. They are now fundraising to make their plan a reality and are turning to the community for help.

“With the Indigenous course requirement opportunities coming in the next school year, an outdoor classroom is a perfect space for some of the learning to occur,” graduating leadership student Amelie Guignard said.

“As a graduate, I’m glad to know the work on this project will continue to benefit future students and help the journey toward truth and reconciliation.”

The space would be created with an aim to connect all students with the land, honour local Indigenous teachings, create a welcoming outdoor gathering space, and partner with people interested in being a part of reconciliation.

Project planning included consultation with local Indigenous elders to ensure the space includes Indigenous ways of knowing and being.

“The value of this outdoor classroom lies in its profound ability to mend the cracks within our often-fragmented community,” Abdalla Tall, Grade 11 Leadership student said.

“Like a meticulous tapestry, it holds the potential to stitch distinct perspectives and cultures together with threads of understanding and empathy. I genuinely hope this space will be pivotal toward truth and reconciliation.”

Donations to the project can be made through School Cash Online, which ensures that all funds go directly to the project with no fees.

Donors can register with an email to receive a charitable tax receipt, then click “Make a Donation” and choose “KSS Indigenous Inquiry Project” as a fund destination. Donors can also contact the school office at KSS by calling 250-870-5105.

