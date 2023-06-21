Massage therapist charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Markham

Send this page to someone via email

A massage therapist in Markham, Ont., has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.

York Regional Police said on May 2, officers received a report that a victim had been sexually assaulted by a formerly registered massage therapist at a clinic on New Delhi Drive.

Police said on June 20, a 58-year-old man from Mississauga was charged with sexual assault.

According to police, the accused has provided services at clinics in Markham, Mississauga and at client’s residences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.