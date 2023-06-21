Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Massage therapist charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Markham

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 2:58 pm
York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. View image in full screen
York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A massage therapist in Markham, Ont., has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.

York Regional Police said on May 2, officers received a report that a victim had been sexually assaulted by a formerly registered massage therapist at a clinic on New Delhi Drive.

Police said on June 20, a 58-year-old man from Mississauga was charged with sexual assault.

Trending Now

According to police, the accused has provided services at clinics in Markham, Mississauga and at client’s residences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeSexual AssaultYork Regional PoliceMarkhamYRPsexual assault investigationMarkham Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content