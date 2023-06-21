Massage therapist charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Markham

A massage therapist in Markham, Ont., has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.
York Regional Police said on May 2, officers received a report that a victim had been sexually assaulted by a formerly registered massage therapist at a clinic on New Delhi Drive.
Police said on June 20, a 58-year-old man from Mississauga was charged with sexual assault.
Trending Now
According to police, the accused has provided services at clinics in Markham, Mississauga and at client’s residences.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
More on Crime
- Dozens arrested, hundreds of guns seized during police raids in 8 provinces
- Calgary youth faces terrorism-related charge in ongoing federal investigation
- Preliminary hearing set for Quebec man accused of killing three with truck
- Canadian convicted in mass-mailing psychic scam, bilks $175M out of U.S. citizens
Comments