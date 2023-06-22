Okanagan weather: Warm forecast for first weekend of summer

After a sunny start, Thursday’s forecast will see clouds bubble up in the afternoon, along with a slight chance of a late-day sprinkle or storm.
Temperatures will clamber into the mid-20s in the afternoon before reaching 27 C on Friday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
For Saturday, after a sunny start, clouds will roll back in, along with the chance of a late-day thunderstorm as the mercury makes its way back to around 27 C.
The first weekend of summer, and final weekend of June, will wrap up with an afternoon high of around 27 C. Sunday’s forecast will also see a mix of sun and cloud.
For the final week of June, temperatures will sizzle into the upper 20s or low 30s, along with mixed conditions and risks of thunderstorms at times.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
- Ontario quadriplegic mother applies for MAID over lack of access to disability supports
- Murder at the temple: The conflicting legacies of a B.C. Sikh leader
- Edmonton MP to file ‘grievance’ about Taylor Swift tour’s lack of Canadian shows
- A quarter of first-time buyers getting help to pay their mortgage, survey finds
Comments