Weather

Okanagan weather: Warm forecast for first weekend of summer

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 1:50 pm
There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm late Saturday in the Central Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather
After a sunny start, Thursday’s forecast will see clouds bubble up in the afternoon, along with a slight chance of a late-day sprinkle or storm.

Temperatures will clamber into the mid-20s in the afternoon before reaching 27 C on Friday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

For Saturday, after a sunny start, clouds will roll back in, along with the chance of a late-day thunderstorm as the mercury makes its way back to around 27 C.

The first weekend of summer, and final weekend of June, will wrap up with an afternoon high of around 27 C. Sunday’s forecast will also see a mix of sun and cloud.

For the final week of June, temperatures will sizzle into the upper 20s or low 30s, along with mixed conditions and risks of thunderstorms at times.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

