Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

John Tory expected to endorse Ana Bailao ahead of Toronto election day: sources

By Colin D'Mello & Matthew Bingley Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 11:58 am
Click to play video: 'Bailao lands deputy mayor’s endorsement'
Bailao lands deputy mayor’s endorsement
After initially vowing to stay out of the mayoral byelection, Toronto’s deputy mayor said she could no longer stay on the sidelines. Jennifer McKelvie is the latest city councillor to lend her support to Ana Bailao’s campaign, but will it be enough to move the needle? Matthew Bingley reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Former Mayor John Tory is expected to officially endorse Ana Bailao, Global News has learned, in a last ditch effort to give the mayoral candidate a boost ahead of election day on Monday.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation said Tory and the Bailao campaign have been formalizing the endorsement, including the format, which could be publicized as early as Wednesday.

Sources said there was also discussion about whether Tory would participate in campaign events with Bailao, with just days to go before Torontonians cast their ballot.

At an unrelated news conference outside Queen’s Park, Bailao wouldn’t confirm the imminent endorsement, but said she would “welcome endorsements from everybody” but added that she speaks with Tory frequently.

“I’ve worked with John Tory for years. He was actually one of the people who told me years ago to consider running for mayor,” Bailao said.

Story continues below advertisement

Bailao also boasted about her earlier endorsements, which have yet to translate into support in public opinion polls.

“I have endorsements from eight city councillors, from 11 members of Parliament, from six unions, from business from two former mayors and from the Toronto Star,” Bailao said.

Tory’s stamp of approval, however, could be seen as a motivator for voters to switch sides, especially considering that 62 per cent of Toronto voters backed Tory in the October 2022 mayoral election.

Despite the endorsements, however, Bailao has failed to top public opinion polls.

A recent Ipsos poll, for Global News and the Toronto Star, found that Bailao had 12 per cent support well behind front-runner Olivia Chow.

Trending Now

Campaign insiders, however, described a Tory endorsement as a “hail mary pass” ahead of the election.

Other sources told Global News Tory had been considering an endorsement for weeks, but was advised by those close to him to stay out of the race, citing the lacklustre support for Bailao and the lack of runway for an endorsement to have a meaningful impact.

There are several high-profile candidates running in the mayoral byelection.

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Politics
John ToryCity of TorontoToronto electionMark SaundersOlivia ChowAna BailaoToronto Mayoral RaceToronto Mayoral Byelection
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content