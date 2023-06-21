Police appealing for information on double shooting in Mississauga

Police are appealing to the public for information on a double shooting that happened in Mississauga last month.
Peel Regional Police said it happened on May 22 at 10:16 p.m. near Bristol and Creditview roads.
Two victims were shot and taken to a trauma centre.
Police said Wednesday that they are in serious but stable condition.
Police are asking that anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the incident, or has video footage, contact investigators.
Police can be reached at 905-453-3311 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers can be contacted anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
