Canada

Nature Trust of BC starts fundraiser to buy, conserve 11 hectares in Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 8:41 pm
Nature Trust of BC says it would like to purchase 11 hectares of ecologically sensitive land in the Southern Interior and conserve them. The land is located within the unincorporated community of Cawston. View image in full screen
Nature Trust of BC says it would like to purchase 11 hectares of ecologically sensitive land in the Southern Interior and conserve them. The land is located within the unincorporated community of Cawston. Nature Trust of BC
Nature Trust of BC has launched a fundraising campaign to buy what it calls an ecological important section of grasslands in the Southern Interior.

Called the Nighthawk Hill Grasslands, the 11 hectares are located along the Similkameen River, west of Osoyoos and within the unincorporated community of Cawston.

A non-profit land conservation organization, Nature Trust of BC says it needs to raise $425,000 by the end of the year.

The Nature Trust of BC purchasing land near Kaleden, BC

If that happens, the grasslands will be protected as a conservation area, ensuring that it cannot be developed or sold.

“The temperate grasslands contain 100 meters of connective river corridor, allowing the endangered wildlife in the area to access water,” said Nature Trust.

“The property is also home to at least nine federally listed at-risk species and is rich in biodiversity.”

Nature Trust says the grasslands are a vital wildlife corridor that allows animals to access the Similkameen River from the South Okanagan Grasslands Provincial Protected Area.

Another view of the Nighthawk Hill Grasslands in B.C.’s Southern Interior. View image in full screen
Another view of the Nighthawk Hill Grasslands in B.C.’s Southern Interior. Nature Trust of BC

According to Nature Trust:

  • The property contains the globally imperiled big sagebrush and bluebunch wheatgrass
  • It’s also home to red-listed ecological communities within sensitive riparian floodplain ecosystems
  • The area is also home to a diverse range of at-risk mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians

“Grasslands provide critical support for biodiversity. Mammals, birds, amphibians and reptiles all rely on grasslands,” said Nature Trust CEO Jasper Lament.

“Grasslands cover less than one percent of British Columbia’s land area and are one of Canada’s most endangered ecosystems. By protecting this land, we ensure that the at-risk species that call it home have a chance to flourish.”

Nature Trust says since 1971, it has protected more than 73,000 hectares of ecologically significant land in B.C.

More information is available on Nature Trust’s website.

South Okanagan land deal
