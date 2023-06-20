61-year-old man faces several voyeurism charges, Saskatoon police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 61-year-old man is facing voyeurism charges after a 14-year-old noticed someone was filming them in a changeroom in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Police Service received a report on April 10 from the 14-year-old victim at a clothing store in the 300 block of 105th Street East.

Police said the suspect fled, but was later identified as 61-year-old Brian Kraft, who was charged with voyeurism.

A search warrant was executed at his home on the 600 block of Perehudoff Crescent and several devices were seized.

Officers found additional victims of similar historic events after examining the devices, and three more voyeurism charges were added to what Kraft was facing.

SPS said there may be more victims and encourages residents to report to police if they have had a similar incident.

Kraft appears in provincial court Tuesday afternoon.