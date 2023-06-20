Menu

World

City of Ottawa installs tribute to Mahsa Amini outside former site of Iranian embassy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2023 4:59 pm
March 8, 2023, London, England, United Kingdom: Protesters dressed up as handmaids marched through Whitehall in solidarity with the growing freedom uprising in Iran, over the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the Iranian morality police. Mahsa Amini was killed in custody on 16 September, after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran's laws for women on wearing hijab, headscarves and modest clothing. View image in full screen
March 8, 2023, London, England, United Kingdom: Protesters dressed up as handmaids marched through Whitehall in solidarity with the growing freedom uprising in Iran, over the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the Iranian morality police. Mahsa Amini was killed in custody on 16 September, after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran's laws for women on wearing hijab, headscarves and modest clothing. Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire
The City of Ottawa has installed a commemorative sign in front of the former site of the Iranian embassy that honours Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in the custody of Iran’s morality police after allegedly violating a strict dress code for women.

Amini’s death in September 2022 sparked mass protests in Iran condemning the government’s treatment of women and its broader human-rights record.

The sign at the intersection of Metcalfe and MacLaren Streets features her full name — Mahsa Jina Amini — on a background of an Iranian flag.

The former embassy site remains unoccupied more than a decade after Canada and Iran halted formal diplomatic relations.

Politicians from all levels of government attended the ceremony, including Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, Ottawa Centre MPP Joel Harden, Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi, Kanata-Carleton MP Jenna Sudds and Ottawa-Carleton MPP Goldie Ghamari, who is of Iranian descent.

Ottawa’s city council voted to create the tribute to Amini in January after a motion by city councillors Theresa Kavanagh and Ariel Troster, and the city expects to move the signage to City Hall after a year.

