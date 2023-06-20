Review of Halifax-area school stabbing set to begin, report expected in fall

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education has launched a review into the stabbing at Charles P. Allen High School in March.

In a letter to families, Steve Gallagher, HRCE’s regional executive director of education, said the review will begin next week.

“It is important that we examine what happened and use the findings to ensure that all safety processes and protocols are effective for the safety of all students and schools,” Gallagher said.

Police responded to the Bedford-area school on March 20, the first day back after the spring break, following a weapons complaint. Two staff members had been stabbed and the student allegedly involved was also injured.

The 15-year-old suspect was found fit to stand to stand trial in April and recently pleaded not guilty to a number of charges which include attempted murder.

In his letter, Gallagher said the review will include a timeline and overview of the event and an examination of provincial, HRCE and school-specific safety policies, processes and practices.

It will also outline the impacts from the incident on the school community, as well as additional steps being taken, including preventative/proactive and reactive/recovery actions.

The review will be conducted by these third-party individuals:

Rosalind Penfound, former deputy minister of education and former vice-president of organizational development with the Nova Scotia Community College;

Krista Smith, a lawyer with background in labour and employment law, a member of the Nova Scotia Mass Casualty Commission and founder of Root & Branch Workplace Conflict Resolutions;

Rick Tully, former HRCE principal, school supervisor and safe schools consultant, and education consultant with Education and Early Childhood Development.

Gallagher said a report with the findings will be provided to the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development and shared with the school community following the review.

He said the report is expected in the fall.