Fire

Fireworks banned ahead of Fête nationale as wildfire risk in Quebec remains high

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2023 1:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada wildfires: Feds sending air quality monitors to provinces for use in high-risk settings'
Canada wildfires: Feds sending air quality monitors to provinces for use in high-risk settings
WATCH: To help boost air quality monitoring capacity amid the ongoing emergency response to wildfires across the country, Health Canada will be providing air quality monitors, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Monday.
Quebec’s natural resources minister is warning people ahead of the Fête nationale holiday that fireworks are prohibited in much of the province because of the threat of wildfires.

Maïté Blanchette Vézina told reporters that a ban on outdoor fires — in effect north of the St. Lawrence River except for Montreal Island and neighbouring Laval, Que. _ includes fireworks.

The province’s national holiday, also known as St-Jean-Baptiste Day, is on June 24 and often celebrated with fireworks.

Meanwhile, in the northern town of Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Que., Mayor Guy Lafrenière says smoky conditions are intense and people should protect themselves with N95 masks.

Click to play video: 'Canada wildfires: Duclos, Tam provide health tips for smoke inhalation'
Canada wildfires: Duclos, Tam provide health tips for smoke inhalation

Lafrenière says residents, who were allowed home Sunday after officials lifted the evacuation order, should remain prepared to leave again if the wildfire situation worsens.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency says there are more than 100 forest fires burning in the province.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

