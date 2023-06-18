Quebec wildfires: Lebel sur Quevillon citizens return, but remain on evacuation alert

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of the last community still evacuated due to the province’s wildfires were permitted to return to their homes in northern Quebec on Sunday, but the homecoming could be short-lived as the local wildfire situation remains precarious.

Authorities reopened the road into Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Que., and residents were stopping at checkpoints before returning home, but the weather conditions suggest they could have to leave again as the fire that forced them out in the first place has flared up again.

Mayor Guy Lafreniere said in a video message Saturday night that a massive fire south of the community has fused with five others and there are record high temperatures expected this week with no rain forecast until June 25.

Municipalities are responsible for issuing and rescinding evacuation orders, and Lafreniere said officials decided that residents who were forced to flee on a moment’s notice on June 2 could come home on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

1:40 Quebec wildfires: Next 48 hours crucial as rain not expected until Tuesday

But he urged those who do to be ready to leave quickly if needed and advised other evacuees who can stay away to do so. Schools in the community, 620 kilometres northwest of Montreal, will not reopen this week for the end of the academic year.

“A new evacuation order could come at any time,” Lafreniere said. “When you return, you must be ready to evacuate again.”

Lebel-sur-Quevillon was the last community in Quebec under a full evacuation order due to this year’s exceptional wildfire situation.

A provincial civil security official said Sunday that while the town isn’t under immediate threat, people across the regions that have borne the brunt of the fire season need to be ready for what more could come.

Katia Petit told a briefing on Sunday the situation could be difficult this week. Weather modelling confirms forecasts with little precipitation and hot temperatures for Abitibi, Northern Quebec and the Cote-Nord regions, all of which have either directly or indirectly been affected by wildfires since the beginning of the month.

Story continues below advertisement

“The rain that fell on southern Quebec may suggest that the fires are behind us but this is not the case,” said Petit, the deputy minister who oversees civil security at the Public Security Department.

1:45 Canada wildfires: Meteorologist says forecasted rain in Quebec, Ontario may have ‘limited effect’

About 1,400 firefighters are on the ground in the province, including international teams deployed from France, the United States, Portugal and Spain. There were 19 water bombers currently operating in the province.

“But regardless of all the work being done by the SOPFEU, we said last week we were worried about the weather forecast for this week,” Petit said, referencing Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency.

“We are talking about the lack of rain, high temperature and dryness, and our concerns are now confirmed.”

Petit said residents should be well prepared, particularly those who may have to evacuate on short notice. That includes companies who work in remote or isolated regions and may have to quickly move workers.

Story continues below advertisement

“The next week will probably be difficult,” Petit said. “We are closely monitoring the situation ? everyone needs to be careful and well prepared.”

There were 111 active forest fires in the province as of Sunday afternoon, and more than 978,000 hectares have burned since the beginning of the year.

Sylvain Tremblay, an official with SOPFEU, says the situation could worsen by the end of this week.

Some fires that are currently under control may no longer be in the coming days, since a flammability index ranging from “high” to “extreme” is expected in certain regions beginning early in the week.