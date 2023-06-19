Menu

Canada

Parti Québécois refuses invite to Fête nationale concert over choice of host

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2023 1:12 pm
The crowd screams at the Fête Nationale, Thursday, June 23, 2022 in Quebec City. View image in full screen
The crowd screams at the Fête Nationale, Thursday, June 23, 2022 in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Parti Québécois have turned down an invitation to address the crowd at a major concert marking the province’s national holiday in protest over the choice of host.

Party spokeperson Méganne Perry Mélançon accused the organizers of lacking judgment when they named Émile Bilodeau as host of the Quebec City concert on the Plains of Abraham the evening before the June 24 holiday.

The 28-year-old Bilodeau has been a vocal critic of the province’s secularism law, known as Bill 21, and he has mocked the Parti Québécois and its leader.

Emile Bilodeau at the 40th ADISQ awards ceremony in Montreal on October 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Denis Beaumont View image in full screen
Emile Bilodeau at the 40th ADISQ awards ceremony in Montreal on October 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Denis Beaumont.

Perry Mélançon wrote that she wouldn’t feel comfortable attending the pre-concert ceremony and accused the group organizing the show of violating its principles of non-partisanship when it selected a host who has campaigned for rival sovereigntist party Québec solidaire.

Story continues below advertisement

The concert on the Plains of Abraham is among the signature events marking the Fête nationale, which is also known as St-Jean-Baptiste Day and is associated with the Quebec sovereignty movement.

Trending Now

Bilodeau suggested in a social media message that the PQ was trying to “cancel” him, and promised to put on a great show with a variety of diverse performances celebrating Quebec.

Click to play video: 'Everyday Joe: La St-Jean Baptiste'
Everyday Joe: La St-Jean Baptiste
