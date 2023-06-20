Triple shooting on Ontario First Nation leaves 2 dead, Toronto teen charged with murder

Send this page to someone via email

A triple shooting on an Ontario First Nation left two people dead and a Toronto teen has been charged with first-degree murder, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service, OPP, and United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police responded to a shooting at a home on Amikook Street in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory, on Manitoulin Island.

Three people were shot and the suspect fled the scene, police said, prompting a shelter-in-place advisory. The shelter-in-place was lifted shortly after 7 a.m. Monday.

“Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there are no longer concerns for public safety,” police said.

Two of the victims later died while one remained in hospital as of Monday.

Three people have been arrested, including one suspect who is now facing murder charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto resident Jahsiah Simpson, 19, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, as well as drug-related charges.

Terrence Recollet, 54, and Sherri Pitawanakwat, 33, of Wikwemikong First Nation, were charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to murder, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and drug-related charges.