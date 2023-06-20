Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Triple shooting on Ontario First Nation leaves 2 dead, Toronto teen charged with murder

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 8:08 am
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A triple shooting on an Ontario First Nation left two people dead and a Toronto teen has been charged with first-degree murder, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service, OPP, and United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police responded to a shooting at a home on Amikook Street in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory, on Manitoulin Island.

Three people were shot and the suspect fled the scene, police said, prompting a shelter-in-place advisory. The shelter-in-place was lifted shortly after 7 a.m. Monday.

“Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there are no longer concerns for public safety,” police said.

Two of the victims later died while one remained in hospital as of Monday.

Three people have been arrested, including one suspect who is now facing murder charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto resident Jahsiah Simpson, 19, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, as well as drug-related charges.

Trending Now

Terrence Recollet, 54, and Sherri Pitawanakwat, 33, of Wikwemikong First Nation, were charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to murder, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and drug-related charges.

Click to play video: 'Durham police investigating fatal shooting of 17-year-old Pickering boy'
Durham police investigating fatal shooting of 17-year-old Pickering boy
CrimeOntarioOPPMurderOntario Provincial PoliceOntario crimeontario first nationManitoulin IslandManitoulin Island Shootingontario first nation shootingWikwemikong Unceded TerritoryWikwemikong Unceded Territory shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content