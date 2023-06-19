Menu

Highway 97A, north of Enderby closed for police incident

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 5:24 pm
FILE. An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on. View image in full screen
FILE. An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley
Mounties say that an unfolding incident on Highway 97A, north of Enderby, B.C., has prompted a road closure.

“The road is closed between the interchange of Hwy 97A / 97B and Sicamous,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Northbound traffic is being diverted onto 97B toward Salmon Arm at this time and updates will be provided when available.”

RCMP officers have not indicated what the incident is involving.

