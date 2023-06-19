Highway 97A, north of Enderby closed for police incident

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties say that an unfolding incident on Highway 97A, north of Enderby, B.C., has prompted a road closure.

“The road is closed between the interchange of Hwy 97A / 97B and Sicamous,” RCMP said in a press release.

2:00 Interior Health expresses concerns about proposed park drug use ban

“Northbound traffic is being diverted onto 97B toward Salmon Arm at this time and updates will be provided when available.”

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP officers have not indicated what the incident is involving.