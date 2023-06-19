Ibrahim Ali: B.C. teen murder trial resumes after two-week hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may disturb readers. Discretion is advised.

The trial of a man accused of murdering a young B.C. teenager resumed Monday after a two-week break, with more grim testimony on forensic evidence.

Ibrahim Ali has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the July, 2017 killing. The victim’s identity is protected by a publication ban.

On Monday, the girl’s father sat silently in the back of courtroom 53 at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver with his head down and eyes closed as forensic DNA expert Christine Crossman resumed her testimony.

The victim was found in Burnaby’s Central Park hours after she was reported missing, her body partially undressed.

Crossman told the jury that a lab analyzed 14 pieces of evidence, 13 from the victim and one from the suspect, and detailed the lab’s strict protocol for chain of custody regarding exhibits.

The court heard that a dry, sticky liquid was swabbed from the victim’s neck. Evidence of what the substance was has yet to be presented.

Ali’s lawyers wanted to cross-examine Crossman, but was not allowed at this time.

Justice Lance Bernard told the jury cross-examination will happen later in the trial, after a second part of Crossman’s evidence — but did not go into detail due to a publication ban.

DNA is of critical importance to the Crown’s case, as there were no eyewitnesses to the killing.

Crown has told the jury it will prove that Ali strangled the girl in the course of sexually assaulting her, and that it has evidence his semen was found inside the victim’s body.

Last month, the jury heard from the pathologist who conducted the victim’s autopsy, who testified she had died by strangulation and that she was found with several injuries including bruising, scraping and tearing on the back of her head, as well as to her face, arms and legs.

The trial is scheduled to continue Tuesday, with a second DNA expert, Jeremy Fenn, who has expertise in the area of biological substances including semen.

— with files from Rumina Daya