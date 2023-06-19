Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary Transit goes electric as feds commit additional $325M for zero-emission buses

By Ryan White Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 2:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Feds announce $325M investment for Calgary Transit electrical buses'
Feds announce $325M investment for Calgary Transit electrical buses
WATCH: Calgary Transit is getting some financial support from the federal government to modernize its bus fleet.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary Transit will purchase 259 new electric buses after the federal government upped its funding commitment for the project to nearly $500 million.

On Monday, the feds announced an additional $325 million, building off a previous $165-million pledge, for the electrification of Calgary’s transit buses.

“Shifting bus fleets towards zero-emission buses is one of the most effective ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while investing in people’s quality of life,” said federal Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlanc in a statement. “Alongside our partners in Calgary, we are investing in cleaner air and the creation of good jobs for Calgarians.”

Sharon Fleming, director of Calgary Transit, says it will take at least three years before the new electric buses are serving transit passengers on Calgary roads.

“We have a little bit of work to do now that we have the funding available,” explained Fleming. “We have to put out our procurement document. We need to select the appropriate vehicles and then we need to build the infrastructure to charge those vehicles.”

Story continues below advertisement

The federal funding will also be utilized to upgrade the Spring Gardens and Anderson Garages transit garages with charging cabinets as well as for staff training.

The 259 buses account for approximately 25 per cent of Calgary Transit’s current fleet of diesel and natural gas-fueled buses.

Click to play video: 'New sustainable jobs bill is about putting workers ‘in the driver’s seat’: O’Regan'
New sustainable jobs bill is about putting workers ‘in the driver’s seat’: O’Regan
Related News
Public TransitCalgary Transitelectric busesZero emissioncalgary electric busesCalgary Tranist federal fundingCalgary Transit bus fleetSharon Fleming
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content