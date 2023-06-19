Calgary Transit goes electric as feds commit additional $325M for zero-emission buses

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Transit will purchase 259 new electric buses after the federal government upped its funding commitment for the project to nearly $500 million.

On Monday, the feds announced an additional $325 million, building off a previous $165-million pledge, for the electrification of Calgary’s transit buses.

“Shifting bus fleets towards zero-emission buses is one of the most effective ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while investing in people’s quality of life,” said federal Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlanc in a statement. “Alongside our partners in Calgary, we are investing in cleaner air and the creation of good jobs for Calgarians.”

Sharon Fleming, director of Calgary Transit, says it will take at least three years before the new electric buses are serving transit passengers on Calgary roads.

“We have a little bit of work to do now that we have the funding available,” explained Fleming. “We have to put out our procurement document. We need to select the appropriate vehicles and then we need to build the infrastructure to charge those vehicles.”

The federal funding will also be utilized to upgrade the Spring Gardens and Anderson Garages transit garages with charging cabinets as well as for staff training.

The 259 buses account for approximately 25 per cent of Calgary Transit’s current fleet of diesel and natural gas-fueled buses.