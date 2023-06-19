Morning stabbing, assault in Montreal parking garage sends 3 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were rushed to hospital after being attacked inside a parking garage in Montreal’s Villeray neighbourhood Monday morning.

It happened at around 9:40 a.m. in the garage of an apartment building located on St-André Street near the intersection of Jean-Talon Street.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said that when officers arrived at the scene they located the three victims: one man and two women.

The man, 51, had been stabbed with a sharp object and had serious injuries to his upper body. Dubuc said he was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

By 2:30 p.m., however, medical authorities reported to police that his life was not in danger.

The women, aged 20 and 46, had both been beaten using what Dubuc described as physical force. They were transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Story continues below advertisement

2:12 Montreal sees a spike in violent crimes in 2022 police report

A man around the age of 30 was arrested at the scene and taken to a detention centre.

He was expected to meet with investigators sometime Monday afternoon.

Dubuc said they believe more than one person was involved in the assault.

Investigators, as well as a forensics team and a K9 unit were dispatched to the scene.

The motive behind the assault has yet to be determined.

Motorists were being asked to avoid the area.