Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, industrials and financials lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2023 11:53 am
A sign board displays the TSX level as women walk past the Richmond-Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level as women walk past the Richmond-Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. EEB
Losses in the industrial and financial sectors helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in late morning trading, while energy stocks were also down as the price of oil moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 48.22 points at 19,927.15.

U.S. stock markets are closed for the Juneteenth federal holiday in the United States.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.73 cents US compared with 75.77 cents US on Friday.

The August crude contract was down 47 cents at US$71.46 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.68 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$6.30 at US$1,964.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down three cents at US$3.86 a pound.

