Cambridge teen in custody after man stabbed on Sunday night

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a Cambridge teen is in custody after a man was stabbed in the downtown area of the city on Sunday night.

They say officers were dispatched to Elgin Street South in Galt at around 7 p.m. after the stabbing had been reported.

Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. Paramedics took the man to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the officers’ investigation led them to arrest a teen from Cambridge. He is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

They also noted that the victim and suspect know one another.