Shawn Mendes makes surprise appearance at Toronto Ed Sheeran concert after year off

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran gave his Canadian fans a homegrown surprise on Saturday when Shawn Mendes joined him on stage in Toronto.

Nearly a year after Mendes cancelled a 70-plus date world tour to take care of his mental health, the Pickering, Ont.-raised performer jumped on stage at the Rogers Centre to accompany Sheeran on two songs.

The pair performed Sheeran’s 2011 single “Lego House” before Mendes played an acoustic rendition of his own 2017 hit “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

It was Mendes’ first live public performance since July 2022 when he scrapped his major tour.

It had dates set to run into the middle of this year covering North America, the United Kingdom and Europe, including two Toronto shows.

At the time, Mendes said he felt he had to “take the time I’ve never taken personally to grow myself and come back stronger.”

Mendes has been dropping hints of his planned return in recent weeks. Earlier this month, he released the breakup song “What the Hell Are We Dying For?” on streaming services.