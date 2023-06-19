Hamilton Tiger-Cats start season 0-2 after lopsided loss against Toronto Argonauts

Send this page to someone via email

It is uh oh-and-2 for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats following the team’s 32-14 loss against the Argonauts in Toronto on Sunday night.

Ticats QB Bo Levi Mitchell threw two costly interceptions in the endzone during the first half while Argos quarterback Chad Kelly rushed for three touchdowns in Toronto’s home opener and first game of the season.

Running back Andrew Harris added a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to put a stamp on what was a dominant performance by the defending champion Argos.

Before the game, the Argos raised their 2022 Grey Cup banner and some of the 15,967 fans in attendance received replica Grey Cup rings.

Mitchell completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 158 yards and two interceptions and ran the ball twice for eight yards, but his two ill-advised interceptions while the Cats were in the red zone translated into 14 points for Toronto.

Kelly had TD runs of seven yards and two one-yard plunges to put Toronto up 22-6 at halftime. Kelly went 14 of 23 for 208 yards and had five carries for 28 yards and the three scores.

Mitchell, Hamilton’s prized off-season acquisition, suffered an apparent groin injury late in the game and did not return.

Backup Matthew Shiltz went 13 of 14 for 115 yards and an eight-yard touchdown throw to receiver Tyler Ternowski who made an acrobatic reception while staying in bounds.

The Tiger-Cats (0-2) are scheduled to host the Montreal Alouettes (1-0) in their home opener on June 23.