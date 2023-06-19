Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hamilton Tiger-Cats start season 0-2 after lopsided loss against Toronto Argonauts

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted June 19, 2023 6:47 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It is uh oh-and-2 for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats following the team’s 32-14 loss against the Argonauts in Toronto on Sunday night.

Ticats QB Bo Levi Mitchell threw two costly interceptions in the endzone during the first half while Argos quarterback Chad Kelly rushed for three touchdowns in Toronto’s home opener and first game of the season.

Running back Andrew Harris added a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to put a stamp on what was a dominant performance by the defending champion Argos.

Before the game, the Argos raised their 2022 Grey Cup banner and some of the 15,967 fans in attendance received replica Grey Cup rings.

Story continues below advertisement

Mitchell completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 158 yards and two interceptions and ran the ball twice for eight yards, but his two ill-advised interceptions while the Cats were in the red zone translated into 14 points for Toronto.

Kelly had TD runs of seven yards and two one-yard plunges to put Toronto up 22-6 at halftime. Kelly went 14 of 23 for 208 yards and had five carries for 28 yards and the three scores.

Mitchell, Hamilton’s prized off-season acquisition, suffered an apparent groin injury late in the game and did not return.

Click to play video: 'Celebrity sports breakfast celebrates Habs’ 1993 Stanley Cup win'
Celebrity sports breakfast celebrates Habs’ 1993 Stanley Cup win

Backup Matthew Shiltz went 13 of 14 for 115 yards and an eight-yard touchdown throw to receiver Tyler Ternowski who made an acrobatic reception while staying in bounds.

The Tiger-Cats (0-2) are scheduled to host the Montreal Alouettes (1-0) in their home opener on June 23.

Advertisement
Related News
CFLHamilton newsCanadian Football LeagueTicatsToronto ArgonautsTiger CatsHamilton Tiger-CatsHamilton sportsArgos
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content