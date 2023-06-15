Menu

Sports

CFL’s 2023 Touchdown Atlantic game sold out in Halifax

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 11:27 am
Football fans have scooped up all the tickets for the Touchdown Atlantic game scheduled for next month in Halifax, the Canadian Football League announced Thursday.

In a tweet, the CFL said the July 29 game between defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders was sold out.

“Once again, the region and fans from across Canada have shown their passion for the game by selling out the contest!” the league said on the cfl.ca website.

Touchdown Atlantic, which CLF touts as “east coast’s biggest celebration of football,” will be hosted at the Huskies stadium at Saint Mary’s University.

The CFL had previously said the stadium will be expanded to host more than 10,000 fans. It also said the league has expanded capacity in the Church Brewing Party Zone to welcome 1,000 additional fans.

In 2022, the Touchdown Atlantic was hosted at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., attracting nearly 8,000 out-of-town visitors to the event. In total, just over 10,886 spectators visited an expanded Raymond Field on Acadia’s campus.

That Touchdown Atlantic event generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia, according to a study commissioned by the league. Of that, over $11.8 million was in the Halifax area alone.

The study also found 95 per cent of visitors indicated they’d likely attend a similar event again and that a return visit to Halifax and Wolfville would be likely.

