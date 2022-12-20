Toronto Argonauts, Saskatchewan Roughriders to meet again for Touchdown Atlantic

A CFL event that was said to have brought millions in economic benefit to Nova Scotia is set to return to the province in July 2023.
The Touchdown Atlantic, which CLF touts as “east coast’s biggest celebration of football,” will be hosted in Halifax next year, at Saint Mary’s University.
CFL said in a release Tuesday the university’s Huskies Stadium will be expanded to host more than 10,000 fans for the defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders game.
In 2022, the Touchdown Atlantic was hosted at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., attracting nearly 8,000 out-of-town visitors for the event. In total, just over 10,886 spectators visited an expanded Raymond Field on Acadia’s campus.
That Touchdown Atlantic event generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia, according to a study commissioned by the league. Of that, over $11.8 million was in the Halifax area alone.
The study also found 95 per cent of visitors indicated they’d likely attend a similar event again and that a return visit to Halifax and Wolfville would be likely.
Next year’s game will be held on Saturday, July 29 at 5 p.m. local time.
“In the lead-up to the main event, there will be fun-filled football festivities, pre-game tailgate prior to the game and much more,” said the CFL in the release.
Ticket sales and a schedule of events are set to be out in springtime.
— With files from The Canadian Press.
