Local artists recognized at Gonzo Okanagan People’s Choice Music Awards

It’s time to celebrate the musicians who have become the soundtrack of the Okanagan.

And on Friday night, the Gonzo Okanagan People’s Choice Music Awards recognized the hard work of musicians and music industry professionals across the valley.

The group Freeze the Fall won the award for favourite metal/hard music group or artist.

“It was mostly surprise and excitement came through because we were honoured to be nominated because we didn’t even think we would get to be there, then we just won. That’s crazy,” said Quinn Mitzel, Freeze the Fall singer and guitar.

To celebrate the musicians of today and the next generation, Gonzo Consulting Services has created a two-day festival at Sunset Ranch Gold and Country Club.

The first was the People’s Choice Music Awards on Friday, June 16. The second was the Music Industry Golf Tournament Saturday, June 17, which was open to the public, followed by Gonzofest 2023.

For the first annual event, the public was asked to nominate and vote for their favourite artists and industry professionals and 3,000 nominations came in.

“I am super grateful for the venues, I am grateful for the fans and I am grateful for the camaraderie with all the musicians that we have here and in our future,” said Brad Krauza of Gonzo Okanagan.

Awards were not just given out for music talents alone. For his dedication to fundraising to end MS, country artist Ben Klick walked away with the award for Favourite Humanitarian or Influential Industry Person.

“I run this thing called music fest to end MS on behalf of my father. We are just pushing $115,000 for Music Fest MS,” said Ben Klick.

Of the 19 awards given out, West Kelowna’s Dirt Road Opera claimed six. Claiming the award for Favourite Music Teacher was Kim Rhindress who showed off her musical talent with her husband Jim Friday.

Not only is the festival a celebration of live music, but it also doubles as a fundraiser to help families who need a little extra help keeping their kids in music lessons as well as support independent music instructors.

“You need to put your hand out and help where you can, that’s what it’s all about,” said Krauza.