Cummings Centre Sports Celebrity Breakfast celebrates Habs’ 1993 Stanley Cup win

It’s been almost exactly 30 years since the Montreal Canadiens last Stanley Cup win, and some of the members of that team got together to reflect on the victory at the 19th Cummings Centre Sports Celebrity Breakfast.

Hockey Hall of Fame member Guy Carbonneau, the captain of the 1993 team, was among the guests of honour as he was named Sports Personality of the Year.

“You don’t do it for these reasons, but it’s always fun when somebody recognizes what you did,” Carbonneau told Global News.

Former Habs Vincent Damphousse and Benoit Brunet, president Ronald Corey, and the general manager of that team, Hall of Fame member Serge Savard, were all on hand to celebrate Carbonneau and talk about the ’93 win.

“He was our captain. He was a great leader, so the award is very well deserved,” said Savard.

The Sports Celebrity Breakfast is the Cummings Centre Foundation’s flagship fundraising event. The Cummings Centre serves 16,000 seniors every year.

As Carbonneau was introduced, highlights from the 1993 cup run were shown on a screen, and the former players watched them attentively.

“I was beside Vincent Damphousse when that happened and I turned around and said, ‘What a great moment,’ you know, great souvenirs. Time goes so fast,” said Savard.

“It never gets boring,” said Carbonneau. “There’s a bond that has been created between those 25, 26 players that that kind of never goes away.”

The event raised over $400,000 for the Cummings Centre, a record.

“It’s a place to go during the day, to learn trades, to meet people, to learn card games, to have lectures, to do woodworking, all types,” said Bram Naimer, co-chair of the Sports Celebrity Breakfast.

The event has raised over $3 million since it began nearly 20 years ago, funding vital services for seniors.

“We talk to them. We work together, we’re with them. I think for them, honestly, this is the highlight of their day, of their week,” said Cummings Centre volunteer Mindy Leitner.

Former Expo Dennis Martinez was given the Expos Baseball Legend Award, and ex-RDS journalist and current Montreal Canadiens VP of communications Chantal Machabée took home the Larry Fredericks Media Award.

“We’re happy to raise over $400,000 for the centre this year, over $3 million since the event started, which is unbelievable. We’re going to continue to do it for years to come,” said Naimer.

Though the 1993 nostalgia was infectious, the hope is that it won’t take another 30 years for the Habs to raise the Cup again.

“Thirty years is a long road. It’s time for somebody else now,” Carbonneau said, inviting any other Canadian team to win hockey’s ultimate prize.

“We’re due,” said Savard. “I’m very confident for the future.”

He said he has faith belief that the Habs’ current management team can turn things around.