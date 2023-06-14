Montreal Canadiens legend Henri Richard had stage 3 CTE at time of death, study finds

Send this page to someone via email

Hockey Hall of Famer and Montreal Canadiens great Henri Richard has been posthumously diagnosed with stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada announced Wednesday.

CTE is a progressive brain disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries, including concussions and repeated blows to the head.

Richard’s son, Denis, released the findings of his father’s brain study hoping to bring attention to the risks of repeated head injuries in hockey and the need for prevention efforts, research and treatment.

Montreal Canadiens legend Henri Richard dead at 84

Richard, known as the “Pocket Rocket” as Maurice (Rocket) Richard’s younger brother, won 11 Stanley Cups with the Canadiens from 1955-1975. He died in 2020 at 84 years old after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Foundation says 16 of 17 NHL players studied have been diagnosed with CTE, including Hall of Famer Stan Mikita.

The NHL, which made helmets mandatory in 1979, has consistently denied a link between hockey and CTE.