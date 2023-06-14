Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Montreal Canadiens legend Henri Richard had stage 3 CTE at time of death, study finds

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2023 1:38 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hockey Hall of Famer and Montreal Canadiens great Henri Richard has been posthumously diagnosed with stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada announced Wednesday.

CTE is a progressive brain disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries, including concussions and repeated blows to the head.

Richard’s son, Denis, released the findings of his father’s brain study hoping to bring attention to the risks of repeated head injuries in hockey and the need for prevention efforts, research and treatment.

Click to play video: 'Montreal Canadiens legend Henri Richard dead at 84'
Montreal Canadiens legend Henri Richard dead at 84

Richard, known as the “Pocket Rocket” as Maurice (Rocket) Richard’s younger brother, won 11 Stanley Cups with the Canadiens from 1955-1975. He died in 2020 at 84 years old after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Foundation says 16 of 17 NHL players studied have been diagnosed with CTE, including Hall of Famer Stan Mikita.

The NHL, which made helmets mandatory in 1979, has consistently denied a link between hockey and CTE.

Click to play video: 'McGill researchers develop new test for concussions'
McGill researchers develop new test for concussions
NHLHockeyAlzheimer's DiseaseConcussionsCTEHead injuriesBrain Injurieschronic traumatic encephalopathyBrain TraumaConcussion Legacy Foundation Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content