Agreement made in Halifax school support workers strike, staff to return Monday

After months of pleading for a better deal, the union representing striking Halifax-area school support workers has voted to accept a recent tentative agreement, which will immediately end an ongoing strike that’s brought thousands out to picket lines over the past month.

In a release from the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) on Saturday evening, it was confirmed that members of CUPE Local 5047, the organization representing the striking workers, accepted the terms of the agreement and will be returning to schools on Monday.

“We recognize that it may not be school as usual. Our focus in the coming days will be on reconnecting with students and staff who have been absent,” the release said.

More than 1,800 workers will return to the classroom including early childhood educators, educational program assistants (EPAs), librarians, and African Nova Scotian student support workers.

Members of CUPE 5047 have voted to accept the tentative agreement and the strike has ended, effective immediately. Read more here: https://t.co/SWXlHz55sL — Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) June 17, 2023

The release noted that all bus routes that were previously affected by the strike will resume their regular schedules as of Monday morning and afternoon.

On Wednesday, in a statement announcing the tentative agreement, union president Chris Melanson noted that progress was “made possible by the fierce determination of school support staff in the HRM.”

“It is only because of CUPE members’ job action that there was any willingness from government to make improvements on the deal members rejected decisively in May,” he said.

Melanson was referring to an original offer from the province that was declined by workers in the Halifax area.

A previous tentative agreement was reached on Feb. 19 between the Nova Scotia government and support staff from across the province — 5,400 in total. Each local, representing support staff from different regional centres for education and the francophone school board voted independently.

Only Local 5047, representing HRCE workers, did not ratify the deal.

The union was seeking wage increases greater than what the government had proposed, which was 6.5 per cent over a three-year contract. Details of the agreement have not yet been made available.

“We know this has been a difficult experience for families and staff across our system,” said Steve Gallagher, regional executive director for the HRCE. “Our school communities have not been the same since the job action began and we are very much looking forward to welcoming everyone back.”

The last day of school for students throughout the province falls on June 30.

— with files from Global News’ Rebecca Lau