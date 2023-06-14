Tentative deal reached in Halifax school support workers strike

Send this page to someone via email

After more than a month of job action, the union representing striking Halifax-area school support workers have confirmed they’ve reached a tentative agreement with the Halifax Regional Centre for Education.

In a statement released Wednesday by CUPE Local 5047, the organization representing the striking workers, president Chris Melanson said reaching the agreement was “made possible by the fierce determination of school support staff in the HRM.”

“It is only because of CUPE members’ job action that there was any willingness from government to make improvements on the deal members rejected decisively in May,” he said.

Melanson was referring to the previous offer from the province that was declined by workers in the Halifax-area, which led to more than 1,800 school support workers going on strike.

HRCE and CUPE have reached a tentative agreement. It has been unanimously endorsed by CUPE’s executive team. See our message to families: https://t.co/L4ahBlwBnm — Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) June 14, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The union was seeking wage increases greater than what the government had proposed, which was 6.5 per cent over a three-year contract.

Melanson said the current agreement creates “one possible step” toward change in the education sector. He said it’s now up to union members to review and vote on the proposal.

The release stated that details of the agreement will be released to the public after member have had the chance to cast their vote.

“We know the last five weeks have been extremely difficult not only for school support workers, but also for parents and students in the Halifax region,” Melanson added.

“Our members have been bolstered and encouraged by your kindness and extend their sincere gratitude to our supporters.”

— With files from Rebecca Lau