Winnipeg police investigate alleged sexual assault on 15-year-old girl in Windsor Park

Winnipeg police say they are investigating alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in Frontenac Park in the neighbourhood of Windsor Park.

On Friday, police say officers met with the girl who said at 10 p.m. she and some friends were walking on the Frontenac Trail near Cottonwood Road when an unknown man approached and began talking.

Police say the girl was touched in an unwanted sexual manner after being separated from the group.

After the assault, she and her friends left the area and reported the incident to her caregiver.

Police are looking for the suspect involved. He is described as a man in his 20s wearing an orange hoodie and dark pants with a red stripe.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage is asked to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).