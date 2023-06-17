Menu

Share

Canada

Penticton RCMP, school district warn against annual ‘sunset party’

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 17, 2023 3:27 pm
Campfire ban now in effect in the Okanagan
It is the earliest campfire ban in at least 10 years. As of Thursday, campfires are not permitted in the Kamloops fire centre which includes the Okanagan. The BC Wildfire Service says the ban is necessary this early on because of the hot and dry conditions. And while campfires are an important component of the camping experience, many people are in full support of it. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports. – Jun 8, 2023
Penticton, B.C., officials and emergency crews are strongly discouraging high school students celebrating the start of summer to stay away from the annual ritual known as the ‘sunset party’.

Sunset parties are unauthorized bonfires often held in a secluded spot near a forest, including Carmi Road in Penticton and areas beyond Faulder near Summerland, which sometimes lack cellphone service.

“We aim to enlighten students who may wish to participate in these types of events about the associated dangers,” said Southeast District RCMP Cpl. James Grandy in a press release. “Parents and guardians need to understand these are unauthorized activities. Students who overlook these risks could be hit with hefty fines.”

Despite investment on fire preparedness, B.C. government says 'difficult summer' ahead

RCMP, the Penticton Fire Department, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) and School District 67 released a joint statement on Friday as a reminder to students, parents and guardians.

Police say the parties put not only the kids at risk, but also could spark a wildfire.

“The extraordinarily dry forest conditions this year have amplified the concern for not only the safety of students but also the wider community,” said Grandy. “Unprecedented drought-like conditions increase the likelihood of wildfires, turning these unsanctioned gatherings into potential ignition points for dangerous and uncontrollable fires.”

Kelowna fire crews battle pair of wildfires

School District 67 stressed that it does not endorse the sunset party event and is actively discouraging participation in the interest of student safety.

“The district stresses that these unsanctioned gatherings pose significant risks, and are neither part of the school’s activities nor within the framework of its responsibility,” read the press release. “The district is therefore urging parents and guardians to play a vital role in preventing their children from attending these events. By engaging in frank conversations about the dangers and potential legal consequences of participating, parents can significantly contribute to mitigating these unnecessary risks.”

Wildfire sparks near Bear Creek Provincial Park
