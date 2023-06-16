Woman dead following Brampton, Ont. collision, Peel police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman is dead after a collision in Brampton, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred on Friday in the Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue East area.

Officers said two vehicles were involved, both of which remained at the scene.

Police said a woman was pronounced deceased.

Peel paramedics told Global News that an elderly woman and an elderly man were taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Roads were closed in the area and officers asked motorists to “please use alternate routes.”

FATAL COLLISION: -Kennedy Rd S / Steeles Ave E #Brampton

-Two vehicles, all remained.

-Adult Fml has died

-Other injuries unknown

-W/B Steels blocked

-S/B Kennedy blocked

-Please use alternate routes

-PR230195694 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 16, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…