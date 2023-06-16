Menu

Traffic

Woman dead following Brampton, Ont. collision, Peel police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 5:09 pm
Police say a woman is dead and eight other people are hurt after a collision involving multiple vehicles in Mississauga, Ont. A Peel Regional Police car is seen in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.
Police say a woman is dead and eight other people are hurt after a collision involving multiple vehicles in Mississauga, Ont. A Peel Regional Police car is seen in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
A woman is dead after a collision in Brampton, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred on Friday in the Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue East area.

Officers said two vehicles were involved, both of which remained at the scene.

Police said a woman was pronounced deceased.

Peel paramedics told Global News that an elderly woman and an elderly man were taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Roads were closed in the area and officers asked motorists to “please use alternate routes.”

More to come…

CollisionFatal CollisionBramptonPRPBrampton CollisionKennedy Roadpeel reigonal policeSteeles Ave
