Crime

Man charged with historic sexual assaults dating back to the 1980s: York police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 1:38 pm
A 79-year-old man has been charged in connection with historic sexual offences against children which occurred in the early 1980s, police say.

York Regional Police said on May 1, officers launched an investigation after two victims came forward and reported they had been sexually assaulted by a man when they were both young children.

Police allege the incidents occurred beginning in the early 1980s.

Officers said while investigating, a third victim was located who reported being sexually assaulted in 2019.

According to police, all of the victims are female, and were between eight and 11 years old when the alleged incidents occurred.

Police said the accused worked and lived in several different Ontario locations, including Georgina, McMurrich Monteith, Cambridge, Oshawa, and Michigan in the U.S.

Police said a 79-year-old man from Pefferlaw has been charged with five counts of assault, three counts of gross indecency and two counts of sexual interference.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

