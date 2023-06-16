Menu

Comments

Crime

Police concerned individuals possess items for self-harm as Kenneth Law investigation continues

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 1:40 pm
Police say they are concerned members of the public may be in possession of items that can cause self-harm as their investigation into an Ontario man accused of aiding suicide continues.

“In early May 2023, investigators charged Kenneth Law for the online sale and distribution of sodium nitrite,” Peel Regional Police Const. Sarah Patten said in a public safety advisory issued Friday.

“Eleven police services from across Ontario are involved in a joint investigation in regards to this case.”

Patten asked that individuals be alert for any packaging or labels identifying sodium nitrite, including hoods and/or masks that could be used for self-harm.

She said officers are concerned that individuals are in possession of the items and asked that everyone “be vigilant” of online transactions made by loved ones from the following companies:

  • Academic / ACademic
  • AmbuCA
  • Escape Mode / escMode
  • Imtime Cuisine
  • ICemac

“If you or someone you know received a package containing the described items from these businesses or have information about an incident, please contact your local police service,” Patten said.

Click to play video: 'Global News has obtained an exclusive photo of Kenneth Law being arrested on Tuesday'
Global News has obtained an exclusive photo of Kenneth Law being arrested on Tuesday

She said individuals can also contact the Peel Regional Police at 1-888-714-0003 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

“Know that help is available,” Patten said, encouraging individuals who require mental health support to call the Talk Suicide Canada helpline at 1-833-456-4566.

Police arrested Kenneth Law, a Mississauga resident, in early May and charged him with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide after investigating two recent deaths in the area.

Law is accused of using several websites to market and sell sodium nitrite, a substance that is commonly used to cure meats but that can be deadly.

Peel Regional Police previously said their investigation has revealed at least 1,200 packages were allegedly sent to 40 countries.

Several police forces in Canada have said they are reviewing sudden deaths in their regions in light of the allegations against Law.

— with files from The Canadian Press

View image in full screen
Handout / Peel Regional Police
Handout / Peel Regional Police
View image in full screen
Handout / Peel Regional Police
Handout / Peel Regional Police
