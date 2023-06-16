Menu

Fire

Abandoned Kelowna home destroyed by fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 11:45 am
File photo of a Kelowna fire truck.
File photo of a Kelowna fire truck.
An abandoned Kelowna house was destroyed by a suspicious fire Thursday night.

Kelowna Fire Department said crews were called in at around 11 p.m. and the first to arrive reported heavy flames coming from the rear of the structure, which had been slated for demolition and boarded up.

The flames had already gone up the side of the house and into the attic when firefighters started their attack to stop the blaze from spreading.

“The flames broke through the roof and crews were pulled from the interior as the roof structure was showing signs of weakening,” Kelowna Fire Department said in a press release.

“The fire attack was changed to defensive and crews were able to knock down the fire from the exterior.”

At this time, there is no known cause for the fire, but it is deemed suspicious.

FirefightersSuspicious FireKelowna Fire DepartmentKelowna fireOkanagan FirekfdAbandoned Home
