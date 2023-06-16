Homicide of Cape Breton woman added to N.S. rewards program

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s Department of Justice is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the homicide of a Cape Breton woman.

Deborah (Debbie) Ann Hutchinson, 59, was last seen over the Easter weekend in 2017. Police announced earlier this week that they are treating her disappearance as a homicide.

In a release, the Department of Justice said investigators believe there are people who have information about Hutchinson that has not been shared with police.

“We hope by adding Ms. Hutchinson to the rewards program we will receive new information that could help solve this case,” said Brad Johns, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, in the release.

“I urge anyone who has information on Ms. Hutchinson’s death to please come forward.”

Anyone with information can call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

Officials have added the homicide of Debbie Hutchinson to the province's Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program.

Hutchinson was last seen on video surveillance making a purchase at a drive-thru in the Sydney area on April 15, 2017, and her car was last seen operating the morning of April 16.

Cape Breton Regional Police say her vehicle, a white 2005 Kia Magentis, was found burning in a wooded area off Cossitt Heights Drive that same day.

At the time Hutchinson had not been reported missing yet, there were no reports of a stolen vehicle matching the Magentis, and there was no VIN visible to identify the car’s owner. Firefighters extinguished the fire and the vehicle was towed for salvage.

A few days later on the 24th, Hutchinson’s family reported her missing after they were unable to reach her and police confirmed the burnt car belonged to Hutchinson.

Hutchinson's car was found the day after she was last seen in a drive-thru in the Sydney area.

Police launched an extensive search for Hutchinson back in 2017 that included Cape Breton Ground Search and Rescue, the K9 unit, and human remains detection dogs. According to police, they searched the wooded areas on both sides of Highway 125 and used a helicopter to search by air.

More than 60 people have been interviewed as part of the case, as investigators canvassed Hutchinson’s neighbourhood and reviewed surveillance video from local businesses.

They have also checked all her government, financial and personal records — including a search of her tech devices.

On Tuesday, Cape Breton Regional Police put out another plea for information.

In a release, police said investigators believe there are people who would have seen Hutchinson’s car traveling on Upper Prince Street, Reeves Street or Cossitt Heights Drive just before it was burned, who would have “information crucial to the investigation.”

They are looking to identify a black Ford Escape, a blue Ford Ranger and a green pickup truck that were in the area on Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Police are looking to identify a black Ford Escape, a blue Ford Ranger and a green pickup truck.

Police had also been searching for a white pickup truck with blue striping, but the owner has since been identified.