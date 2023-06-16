3 children under 12 responsible for Nova Scotia wigwam vandalism: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia say a case of vandalism at a Liverpool, N.S., school that was initially investigated as hate-motivated, has been solved.

In March of this year, a wigwam that had been built with the help of a Mi’kmaw elder was stripped of its bark.

Elder Todd Labrador, who helped the students at Dr. John C. Wickwire Academy build the structure, told Global News at the time he didn’t like to think that hate was involved but rather that “somebody made a mistake.”

On Friday, RCMP updated the case and said three children — all under the age of 12 — had come forward on June 13 to take responsibility for the vandalism.

There will be no charges in the case, since children under 12 cannot be charged with offences. The matter will be dealt with by the school administration, along with the parents of the children.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall also said the case is no longer considered hate-motivated because “the children provided details of their actions and why they vandalized the wigwam, which did not involve hate-motivation.”

The wigwam has since been rebuilt by Labrador and the school community.

