Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

3 children under 12 responsible for Nova Scotia wigwam vandalism: RCMP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 10:52 am
Click to play video: 'Mi’kmaq artisan Todd Labrador'
Mi’kmaq artisan Todd Labrador
Mi’kmaq artisan Todd Labrador has been in residence at the Lunenburg School of the Arts this month building a 16-foot traditional Mi’kmaq birk bark canoe. We talk with Todd about the build and get his thoughts on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. – Sep 30, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Nova Scotia say a case of vandalism at a Liverpool, N.S., school that was initially investigated as hate-motivated, has been solved.

In March of this year, a wigwam that had been built with the help of a Mi’kmaw elder was stripped of its bark.

Elder Todd Labrador, who helped the students at Dr. John C. Wickwire Academy build the structure, told Global News at the time he didn’t like to think that hate was involved but rather that “somebody made a mistake.”

On Friday, RCMP updated the case and said three children — all under the age of 12 — had come forward on June 13 to take responsibility for the vandalism.

There will be no charges in the case, since children under 12 cannot be charged with offences. The matter will be dealt with by the school administration, along with the parents of the children.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall also said the case is no longer considered hate-motivated because “the children provided details of their actions and why they vandalized the wigwam, which did not involve hate-motivation.”

The wigwam has since been rebuilt by Labrador and the school community.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Canada
VandalismQueens District RCMPTodd LabradorWigwamWikuomwigwam vandalismwikuom vandalism
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content