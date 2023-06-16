Drugs and guns seized from Norfolk County home, trafficking charges laid

Send this page to someone via email

Three individuals are facing charges after drugs, weapons and paraphernalia were seized from a home in Norfolk County earlier this week.

On Wednesday, just before 3:40 a.m., a search warrant was executed at a Bell Street address in Norfolk County.

Police say they seized cocaine and fentanyl, as well as a rifle, ammunition, a replica handgun and other prohibited weapons.

Three suspects were taken into custody.

A 31-year-old man from Norfolk County has been charged with multiple drug trafficking-related offences as well as possession of a firearm or restricted weapon obtained by crime.

The man has also been charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, or ammunition, and possession of a firearm knowing the serial number had been tempered with.

A 33-year-old man from Norfolk County is also facing drug trafficking charges as well as two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Lastly, a 58-year-old woman from Norfolk County has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.