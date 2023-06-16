Menu

Crime

Drugs and guns seized from Norfolk County home, trafficking charges laid

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 10:10 am
Norfolk County OPP officers took three individuals into custody and seized a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl, as well a rifle, ammunition, a replica handgun, prohibited weapons and drug paraphernalia. View image in full screen
Norfolk County OPP officers took three individuals into custody and seized a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl, as well a rifle, ammunition, a replica handgun, prohibited weapons and drug paraphernalia. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)
Three individuals are facing charges after drugs, weapons and paraphernalia were seized from a home in Norfolk County earlier this week.

On Wednesday, just before 3:40 a.m., a search warrant was executed at a Bell Street address in  Norfolk County.

Police say they seized cocaine and fentanyl, as well as a rifle, ammunition, a replica handgun and other prohibited weapons.

Three suspects were taken into custody.

A 31-year-old man from Norfolk County has been charged with multiple drug trafficking-related offences as well as possession of a firearm or restricted weapon obtained by crime.

The man has also been charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, or ammunition, and possession of a firearm knowing the serial number had been tempered with.

A 33-year-old man from Norfolk County is also facing drug trafficking charges as well as two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Lastly, a 58-year-old woman from Norfolk County has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceFentanylCocaineArrestChargesNorfolk CountyRifleAmmunitionBell Street
