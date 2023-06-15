Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets sign draft pick Fabian Wagner

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 7:07 pm
The Winnipeg Jets started what should be a busy off-season by signing one of their draft picks.

The Jets announced they’ve signed forward Fabian Wagner to a three-year entry-level contract. It will pay him an average of $858,333 per season if he’s in the NHL.

Wagner was the Jets’ sixth-round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 19-year-old played in Sweden last season with both Linkoping of the Swedish Hockey League and their junior franchise.

He scored 11 goals with 22 assists in 33 contests for Linkoping’s under-20 team and was pointless in 22 professional games.

He also represented Sweden at the 2023 World Juniors where they lost in the bronze medal game. He notched two goals and four assists in seven tournament games.

Wagner is expected to attend the Jets upcoming development camp which runs from July 4-8 at the Hockey For All Centre.

