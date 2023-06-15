Menu

Crime

Sentencing date for Kelowna cop who assaulted woman during wellness check to be set Friday

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 5:59 pm
Mona Wang extended interview after police apology
Mona Wang extended interview after police apology
WATCH: Extended interview with Mona Wang after RCMP issued her an apology. Surveillance video shows her being dragged down a hallway by an officer during a wellness check. – Jul 2, 2020
A Kelowna, B.C., cop involved in a disturbing 2020 wellness check will learn her sentencing date on Friday.

Const. Lacy Browning pleaded guilty in the 2020 assault of UBC Okanagan student Mona Wang in November 2022.

Mona Wang rally held in at Kelowna City Hall
Mona Wang rally held in at Kelowna City Hall

A sentencing hearing was held in Kelowna this week and on Friday the date for sentencing will be made clear. It’s expected to be sometime in August.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, Crown counsel is looking for a four-month conditional sentence order. A conditional sentence sees an offender serve the sentence outside of jail, under strict, jail‑like conditions.

Mona Wang 'shocked' that wellness-check investigation review sent back to RCMP
Mona Wang ‘shocked’ that wellness-check investigation review sent back to RCMP

Defence, conversely, is seeking a conditional discharge, which would ultimately leave Browning without a criminal record if all goes according to a probation order.

Neither indicates actual jail time in Browning’s future.

Browning made national headlines and gained widespread condemnation when surveillance video from January 2020 showed a handcuffed woman, later identified as Wang, being dragged, face down, on a carpeted hallway by a Kelowna RCMP officer before having her head stepped on.

Trending Now

Browning was later identified as that officer and charged in August 2021.

Browning was placed on administrative duties shortly after the video went viral.

In November, after learning that Browning had pleaded guilty, Wang said she hopes the plea is a step in the right direction for those who choose to come forward.

Mona Wang rally held in at Kelowna City Hall
Mona Wang rally held in at Kelowna City Hall

“I’m really glad that she’s taking accountability for the harm that she’s caused me, but unfortunately abuses like these happen all the time,” said Wang.

“I was just privileged enough to have my voice heard and find my justice, a lot of those individuals, especially those who are unhoused will never be able to find the justice that they deserve.”

