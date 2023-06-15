Sentencing date for Kelowna cop who assaulted woman during wellness check to be set Friday

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., cop involved in a disturbing 2020 wellness check will learn her sentencing date on Friday.

Const. Lacy Browning pleaded guilty in the 2020 assault of UBC Okanagan student Mona Wang in November 2022.

A sentencing hearing was held in Kelowna this week and on Friday the date for sentencing will be made clear. It’s expected to be sometime in August.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, Crown counsel is looking for a four-month conditional sentence order. A conditional sentence sees an offender serve the sentence outside of jail, under strict, jail‑like conditions.

Defence, conversely, is seeking a conditional discharge, which would ultimately leave Browning without a criminal record if all goes according to a probation order.

Neither indicates actual jail time in Browning’s future.

Browning made national headlines and gained widespread condemnation when surveillance video from January 2020 showed a handcuffed woman, later identified as Wang, being dragged, face down, on a carpeted hallway by a Kelowna RCMP officer before having her head stepped on.

Browning was later identified as that officer and charged in August 2021.

Browning was placed on administrative duties shortly after the video went viral.

In November, after learning that Browning had pleaded guilty, Wang said she hopes the plea is a step in the right direction for those who choose to come forward.

“I’m really glad that she’s taking accountability for the harm that she’s caused me, but unfortunately abuses like these happen all the time,” said Wang.

“I was just privileged enough to have my voice heard and find my justice, a lot of those individuals, especially those who are unhoused will never be able to find the justice that they deserve.”