Lead footed teen caught going 115 in 50 zone: Kelowna RCMP

It was early Wednesday morning when a Mountie parked on Kelowna’s Stewart Road – a 50 km/hr zone – saw a car zip by him at a high rate of speed.

“The officer confirmed the speed of the gray Volkswagen Jetta was 115km/h. He immediately activated his emergency lights and pulled the vehicle over,” RCMP said in a Thursday press release.

The lead-footed 17-year-old driver was pulled over for excessive speed and handed a $368 fine. The vehicle was also impounded for seven days.

“This type of driving behaviour is extremely dangerous, not only for inexperienced drivers but also for the cyclists that regularly use this route,” Sgt. Mark Booth said.

“There has been an increase in speeding along Stewart Road, since the new South Perimeter Way opened up, so you can expect a larger police presence in the area.”