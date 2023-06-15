Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made in fatal stabbing of teen outside Surrey high school

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 6:15 pm
Mehakpreet Sethi was fatally stabbed outside Tamanawis Secondary School on Tuesday, Nov. 22. View image in full screen
Mehakpreet Sethi was fatally stabbed outside Tamanawis Secondary School on Tuesday, Nov. 22. IHIT
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An arrest has now been made in connection with a fatal stabbing outside a high school in Surrey, B.C., last fall.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a release that a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the death of 18-year-old Mehakpreet Sethi.

Sethi was killed in an incident outside Tamanawis Secondary School over the noon hour on Nov. 22.

A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody a short time later but released.

The homicide team has not said if this is the same person who was arrested on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Teen victim identified in fatal stabbing outside Surrey high school'
Teen victim identified in fatal stabbing outside Surrey high school

“There are still witnesses out there that have yet to come forward. Now is the time to do the right thing,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT in a release. “If you or one of your loved ones have information about this tragedy, and you have yet to speak to the police, contact IHIT or the Surrey RCMP immediately.”

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Crime
surrey high school stabbingsurrey high schoolMehakpreet SethiMehakpreet Sethi deathMehakpreet Sethi stabbingMehakpreet Sethi stabbing deathMehakpreet Sethi suspectSurrey high school stabbing death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content