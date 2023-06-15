Arrest made in fatal stabbing of teen outside Surrey high school

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has now been made in connection with a fatal stabbing outside a high school in Surrey, B.C., last fall.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a release that a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the death of 18-year-old Mehakpreet Sethi.

Sethi was killed in an incident outside Tamanawis Secondary School over the noon hour on Nov. 22.

A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody a short time later but released.

The homicide team has not said if this is the same person who was arrested on Wednesday.

0:28 Teen victim identified in fatal stabbing outside Surrey high school

“There are still witnesses out there that have yet to come forward. Now is the time to do the right thing,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT in a release. “If you or one of your loved ones have information about this tragedy, and you have yet to speak to the police, contact IHIT or the Surrey RCMP immediately.”