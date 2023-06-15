Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Separate explosive devices found in Vernon not related, police say

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 4:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP say pipe bomb found along Highway 97 was sophisticated in nature'
Kelowna RCMP say pipe bomb found along Highway 97 was sophisticated in nature
We're learning a little bit more about the bomb incident in Kelowna yesterday that shut down a section of Highway 97 for most of the day. But many more questions remain--like who made the explosive, how did it end up on the sidewalk and why. RCMP are commending the pedestrian who discovered the explosive device, one that had the potential to detonate on a very busy section of road. Klaudia Van Emmerik has the latest. – Feb 28, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two potentially explosive devices found Vernon, B.C., in less than a week don’t appear to be connected, Mounties said in a Thursday afternoon press release.

It was around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when a pipe bomb along the railway tracks in the 4500-block of 31st Street was discovered.

As a precaution, police said the area was cordoned off, nearby businesses were evacuated, and the RCMP Explosives Device Unit was called to assist.

Six hours later, the explosive device unit team rendered the device safe at the scene.

Click to play video: 'Serious Crimes Unit investigating after body found on Vernon street'
Serious Crimes Unit investigating after body found on Vernon street

“Once the device was rendered safe, an examination of the contents was completed which confirmed the presence of explosive material,”  stated Const. Chris Terleski.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The device was believed to be viable and had the potential to cause serious injuries to anyone in the immediate vicinity had it been activated.”

Police thanked business owners, staff and the public for their patience and cooperation as they worked to resolve the situation.

RCMP didn’t say what happened earlier in the week with the discovery in Justice Park, but at said that time it was believed to be an explosive device.

“Based on the findings of the investigation into this, as well as the other device discovered in Justice Park earlier in the week, there is no evidence to indicate the incidents are related, nor do they appear to be targeted,” he said.

More on Crime
RCMPVernonvernon rcmpNorth Okanagan RCMPjustice parkExplosives Device Unitpipebomb
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content