Separate explosive devices found in Vernon not related, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two potentially explosive devices found Vernon, B.C., in less than a week don’t appear to be connected, Mounties said in a Thursday afternoon press release.

It was around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when a pipe bomb along the railway tracks in the 4500-block of 31st Street was discovered.

As a precaution, police said the area was cordoned off, nearby businesses were evacuated, and the RCMP Explosives Device Unit was called to assist.

Six hours later, the explosive device unit team rendered the device safe at the scene.

1:37 Serious Crimes Unit investigating after body found on Vernon street

“Once the device was rendered safe, an examination of the contents was completed which confirmed the presence of explosive material,” stated Const. Chris Terleski.

Story continues below advertisement

“The device was believed to be viable and had the potential to cause serious injuries to anyone in the immediate vicinity had it been activated.”

Police thanked business owners, staff and the public for their patience and cooperation as they worked to resolve the situation.

RCMP didn’t say what happened earlier in the week with the discovery in Justice Park, but at said that time it was believed to be an explosive device.

“Based on the findings of the investigation into this, as well as the other device discovered in Justice Park earlier in the week, there is no evidence to indicate the incidents are related, nor do they appear to be targeted,” he said.