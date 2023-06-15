Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man critically injured after shooting near unhoused encampment in Nanaimo, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 4:06 pm
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. View image in full screen
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C. on Fri. April 28, 2023. Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on Wed. June 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A man has been hospitalized with critical injuries after a shooting near an unhoused encampment in Nanaimo, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon.

Two people were arrested and taken into police custody after the 3:30 p.m. incident near the encampment on the banks of the Millstone River.

Police dogs found a gun in the vicinity of the shooting by Terminal Avenue, but no charges have been laid, RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

The victim has been stabilized, police added.

“Investigators are continuing their investigation and are expected to be on scene for most of the day,” Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien said in the release.

Click to play video: 'Popular Nanaimo cafe vandalized seven times in as many weeks'
Popular Nanaimo cafe vandalized seven times in as many weeks

It was one of two violent incidents in Nanaimo on Wednesday.

Trending Now
At around the same time RCMP responded to the shooting, officers also attended a stabbing on Victoria Road near Selby Street. The victim sustained minor injuries and would not cooperate with police, RCMP said.

No suspects have been identified.

Mounties are asking anyone with information on either incident to contact the detachment at 250-754-2345.

More on Crime
