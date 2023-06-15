Man critically injured after shooting near unhoused encampment in Nanaimo, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been hospitalized with critical injuries after a shooting near an unhoused encampment in Nanaimo, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon.

Two people were arrested and taken into police custody after the 3:30 p.m. incident near the encampment on the banks of the Millstone River.

Police dogs found a gun in the vicinity of the shooting by Terminal Avenue, but no charges have been laid, RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

The victim has been stabilized, police added.

“Investigators are continuing their investigation and are expected to be on scene for most of the day,” Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien said in the release.

It was one of two violent incidents in Nanaimo on Wednesday.

At around the same time RCMP responded to the shooting, officers also attended a stabbing on Victoria Road near Selby Street. The victim sustained minor injuries and would not cooperate with police, RCMP said.

No suspects have been identified.

Mounties are asking anyone with information on either incident to contact the detachment at 250-754-2345.