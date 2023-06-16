‘Black Mirror’ star Annie Murphy, creator Charlie Brooker talk tech and terror

Send this page to someone via email

View image in full screen Annie Murphy as Joan in ‘Black Mirror.’. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023

Just in case the never-ending feeling of impending doom wasn’t enough, dystopian anthology series Black Mirror is back on Netflix, offering up five new episodes.

In Season 6, fans of the series will get more of what they love about the show: mind-bending stories that fuel paranoia about tech and social media, characters trapped in nightmares of their own making and out-there concepts that’ll make you ruminate for days.

Canadian actor Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) stars in her first-ever episode of Black Mirror — titled Joan Is Awful — and her character, Joan, is quickly swept up in a social-media-related tailspin. (No spoilers here!)

Written by series creator Charlie Brooker, the episode, as with most episodes of this show, takes you in a direction you will not anticipate. Co-starring Salma Hayek, it explores the reaches of social media and the things we may (or may not have) signed up for.

View image in full screen Jessica Rhoades and Charlie Brooker attend the BFI Screening of ‘Black Mirror’ at BFI Southbank on June 12, 2023 in London, England. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Global News sat down with Brooker, co-executive producer Jessica Rhoades and separately, Murphy, to discuss all things Black Mirror.

‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 is now available to stream on Netflix.