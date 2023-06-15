Impaired driving a factor in crash involving van and motorcycle, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old Winnipeg man is facing numerous charges, including impaired driving, after allegedly fleeing the scene of a Wednesday morning crash between a van and a motorcycle.

Officers were called to the area near Talbot Avenue and Levis Street just after 6 a.m. The 50-year-old motorcyclist, police said, was thrown from his bike on Talbot when the van cut in front of him to turn north on Levis.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition and later upgraded to stable.

The van, which had three occupants, took off after the crash, but was stopped by police in the area later that morning.

The driver was taken into custody and charged with operating a vehicle and causing bodily harm while impaired, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and operating a vehicle while prohibited.

