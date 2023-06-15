Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Impaired driving a factor in crash involving van and motorcycle, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 11:54 am
Emergency crews were on scene Wednesday morning after a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Talbot Avenue. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were on scene Wednesday morning after a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Talbot Avenue. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 22-year-old Winnipeg man is facing numerous charges, including impaired driving, after allegedly fleeing the scene of a Wednesday morning crash between a van and a motorcycle.

Officers were called to the area near Talbot Avenue and Levis Street just after 6 a.m. The 50-year-old motorcyclist, police said, was thrown from his bike on Talbot when the van cut in front of him to turn north on Levis.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition and later upgraded to stable.

The van, which had three occupants, took off after the crash, but was stopped by police in the area later that morning.

The driver was taken into custody and charged with operating a vehicle and causing bodily harm while impaired, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and operating a vehicle while prohibited.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP “shocked” over impaired drivers'
Manitoba RCMP “shocked” over impaired drivers
Winnipeg policeCrashCollisionImpaired DrivingHit and RunWinnipeg Police ServiceMotorcycle CollisionMotorcyclistWinnipeg crashmotorcycle hitvan motorcycle crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content