See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A crash between a car and motorcycle on Talbot Avenue may affect the Wednesday morning commute in Winnipeg.

Emergency crews are at the scene and one person has been taken to hospital.

Due to a serious motor vehicle collision, Talbot is closed between Brazier and Stradacona. Please use an alternate route. @WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 14, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The crash has temporarily closed westbound Talbot at Stadacona Street.