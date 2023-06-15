Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mathurin, Boucher, Dort among those coaching Basketball Without Borders camp in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2023 11:03 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three Canadian NBA players will be putting on their coaching hat with top high school-age prospects from Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean next week.

Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers, Chris Boucher of the Toronto Raptors and Lu Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be among the nine coaches at the Basketball Without Borders Americas camp set to be held at Cegep Edouard-Montpetit in Longueuil, Que., from June 22-25.

Another Canadian will be Toronto native and Raptors 905 coach Eric Khoury.

The NBA and FIBA made the announcement Thursday, with the list of campers to be announced prior to the camp.

Trending Now

Thirty-eight former BWB campers were among the 120 international players on opening night rosters this past NBA season.

That list includes Mathurin, from Montreal, Jamal Murray, a star guard with the NBA-champion Denver Nuggets from Kitchener, Ont., and Dort’s teammate, 2023 all-star and first team all-NBA selection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Hamilton.

Advertisement
More on Canada
BasketballNBAMontreal basketballChris BoucherProfessional basketballBennedict MathurinEric KhouryBasketball Without Borders AmericasBasketball Without Borders Americas campLu Dort
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content