Crime

Cocaine, GHB and thousands of dollars seized in Maidstone area, Sask RCMP says

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 11:58 am
Bundles of cocaine seized by Saskatchewan RCMP in the Maidstone area. View image in full screen
Bundles of cocaine seized by Saskatchewan RCMP in the Maidstone area. Saskatchewan RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP’s roving traffic unit seized large amounts of drugs and cash in May over several traffic stops in the Maidstone area.

A traffic stop on May 3 resulted in 10 kilograms of cocaine being seized, RCMP said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, John Morin, 32, of Edmonton, faces a drug trafficking charge.

A traffic stop on May 30 resulted in 6 litres of GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate) being seized from the two people in the vehicle.

GHB seized by Saskatchewan RCMP in the Maidstone area. View image in full screen
GHB seized by Saskatchewan RCMP in the Maidstone area. Saskatchewan RCMP

Police said that could have resulted in 1,200 doses, adding that a small amount of cocaine and meth was also seized.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said both Quinton Stricker, 42, of Saskatoon, and Warren Stricker, 40,  face charges related to trafficking and drug possession.

Another traffic stop on May 31 resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars being seized.

A firearm and cash seized by Saskatchewan RCMP in the Maidstone area. View image in full screen
A firearm and cash seized by Saskatchewan RCMP in the Maidstone area. Saskatchewan RCMP

Police said they found several bundles of vacuum-sealed Canadian currency, a restricted firearm and ammunition, as well as a large amount of meth in the vehicle.

Officers said Mohamed Ilma, 46, of Edmonton, is facing a range of trafficking and firearm charges.

RCMPSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsCocaineMethFirearmCashGHB
