Cocaine, GHB and thousands of dollars seized in Maidstone area, Sask RCMP says

Saskatchewan RCMP’s roving traffic unit seized large amounts of drugs and cash in May over several traffic stops in the Maidstone area.
A traffic stop on May 3 resulted in 10 kilograms of cocaine being seized, RCMP said.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, John Morin, 32, of Edmonton, faces a drug trafficking charge.
A traffic stop on May 30 resulted in 6 litres of GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate) being seized from the two people in the vehicle.
Police said that could have resulted in 1,200 doses, adding that a small amount of cocaine and meth was also seized.
Officers said both Quinton Stricker, 42, of Saskatoon, and Warren Stricker, 40, face charges related to trafficking and drug possession.
Another traffic stop on May 31 resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars being seized.
Police said they found several bundles of vacuum-sealed Canadian currency, a restricted firearm and ammunition, as well as a large amount of meth in the vehicle.
Officers said Mohamed Ilma, 46, of Edmonton, is facing a range of trafficking and firearm charges.
- Girl sexually assaulted inside Halifax-area Walmart, suspect sought: police
- Record amount of methamphetamine found in canola oil jugs bound from B.C. to Australia
- Tsuut’ina police anticipating more victims to come forward in Nathan Chasing Horse case
- Mother reacts after man’s child molestation charges dropped after excessive delays
Comments